ESPN’s First Take was criticized by some sports fans this week for an insensitive headline given what’s happening in Ukraine.

Longtime ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith blasted the NBA Dunk Contest last weekend, calling it a “global atrocity.”

On Wednesday, falling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that headline ran on the screen during ESPN’s First Take program.

With Russia invading Ukraine, referring to the NBA Dunk Contest as a “global atrocity” feels a bit extreme.

“Look, I get the Stephen A. Smith bit. 10,000%. It’s pro wrestling sports talk TV. But imagine having the, let’s say “unmitigated gall,” to say something like this today. Dunk contest, global atrocity, FOH,” one fan tweeted.

Others were in agreement.

The world: Falling to pieces Stephen A Smith: pic.twitter.com/vlrKi63pP7 — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) February 24, 2022

There was likely nothing intentionally harmful here, but still, try to have a little perspective, ESPN’s First Take.