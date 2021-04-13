ESPN Football Power Index Releases Its Preseason Top 10

The 2021 college football season continues to inch closer to the start date.

We’re less than five months away from the start of the 2021 college football season. Many preseason top 25 polls have already been released, though we had not seen any rankings from ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index. That changed today.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has released its initial 2021 season rankings. Unsurprisingly, Alabama comes in at No. 1. The Crimson Tide are coming off a national championship season and, while they lose several key players, Nick Saban’s program continues to reload.

Here’s ESPN’s Football Power Index initial top 10:

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Iowa State Ohio State Texas A&M Georgia Mississippi State Oklahoma State Penn State

Alabama is No. 1 in this year's preseason FPI. For a complete look at the rankings, click here: https://t.co/FfgEX3pMOT pic.twitter.com/htdyjVkbZu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 13, 2021

Iowa State at No. 4 – over schools like Ohio State and Georgia – is probably the biggest surprise. The Cyclones are expected to be good, but it would be pretty surprising to see them making the College Football Playoff over an Ohio State or a Georgia.

Still, the Buckeyes have a question mark at the quarterback position, as Justin Fields is off to the National Football League.

You can view ESPN’s complete Football Power Index rankings here.