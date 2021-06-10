ESPN Getting Criticized For Softball National Title Start Time

With a Game 3, winner-take-all matchup between two of the top teams in the nation coming up, intrigue in collegiate softball is reaching its peak for the 2021 season.

And for that reason, ESPN is catching some flack for the scheduled starting time of the championship matchup.

Oklahoma and Florida State will face off with a chance to claim a WCWS title at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kannell ripped into the “unacceptable” start time.

“I know the series was pushed back a day but [ESPN] didn’t give these women the time they deserve,” he wrote. “Instead we’ll have to watch a NATIONAL TITLE game at 3pm on a Thursday afternoon. Unacceptable. The players and the sport deserve better.”

The Athletic college sports reporter Nicole Auerbach had a similar thought.

“agree 10000%” she tweeted.

In Game 1 on Tuesday, Florida State defeated Oklahoma 8-4. During Game 1, TV ratings on ESPN reached 1.862 million viewers — ranking third among sporting events on Tuesday night (behind two NBA playoff games). In Game 2, the Sooners turned up the heat and tied the series with a 6-2 win.

The TV numbers for these two games topped ratings for both men’s soccer and lacrosse title games. The 13,000 capacity stadium has sold out for each game in this series as well.

Hopefully Game 3 is able to overcome this unfortunate start time and continue to bring in stellar ratings.

Tune in to ESPN at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon to watch the final game of this electric championship series.