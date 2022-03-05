ESPN Getting Crushed For Saturday’s College Basketball Decision

ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today.

Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN.

Duke vs. North Carolina is about to tip off soon on ESPN, too. Unfortunately, ESPN had to cut into the Kansas vs. Texas game to show some pregame Coach K ceremonies.

Fans of both programs are upset. You have the Kansas and Texas fans wanting the full screen for their game, while Duke fans are upset that the pregame ceremonies couldn’t air in full.

Dude ESPN I don’t wanna watch Coach K’s tribute video with two minutes left in a Top-25 basketball game. pic.twitter.com/ZNFZKnOVEa — Carter Yates (@Carter_Yates16) March 5, 2022

There’s a one-point game going on between fierce conference rivals and this is what ESPN is doing. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/vMsTMwSbFB — Brandon Champion (@BrandonthaChamp) March 5, 2022

How is ESPN not going to Duke game exclusively? — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 5, 2022

How does ESPN not offer this Coach K coverage on another network? What a choke. Missing the moment. @espn #CoachK — Andrew R (@kidcue) March 5, 2022

@espn whoever decided to keep the Texas Kansas game on over coach k needs to be fired. What a joke — Darek (@drock252) March 5, 2022

Could ESPN have not built in a buffer between these two games? — Brian Bennett (@GBrianBennett) March 5, 2022

I would like to watch the great basketball game, not whatever the hell is happening on ESPN right now — lukezim (@lukezim) March 5, 2022

Who’s going to tell Coach K this is happening in a double box? 😂 — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) March 5, 2022

Duke and North Carolina are reportedly scheduled to tip off at 6:20 p.m. E.T., so we should still get some of the pregame ceremonies once Kansas and Texas end – unless there’s overtime, of course…