ESPN Getting Crushed For Saturday’s College Basketball Decision

ESPN's Duke vs. UNC

ESPN probably should’ve put more of a buffer in between the Kansas vs. Texas and Duke vs. North Carolina games today.

Kansas vs. Texas is coming down to the wire. It’s been a terrific game between two Big 12 powers, airing on ESPN.

Duke vs. North Carolina is about to tip off soon on ESPN, too. Unfortunately, ESPN had to cut into the Kansas vs. Texas game to show some pregame Coach K ceremonies.

Fans of both programs are upset. You have the Kansas and Texas fans wanting the full screen for their game, while Duke fans are upset that the pregame ceremonies couldn’t air in full.

Duke and North Carolina are reportedly scheduled to tip off at 6:20 p.m. E.T., so we should still get some of the pregame ceremonies once Kansas and Texas end – unless there’s overtime, of course…

