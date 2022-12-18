ESPN Getting Crushed For Tweet On Sunday Afternoon

With Sunday's win, Lionel Messi rides off into the sunset as a champion in his final World Cup game.

A victory years in the making, many fans on social media took issue with the graphic ESPN tweeted to celebrate his accomplishment.

Saying, "Messi can finally rest and watch the sun rise on a grateful universe," with an image of Thanos holding the World Cup trophy and wearing a Messi Argentina jersey.

Here's what users had to say about it in the replies.

"Just...why?" asked Caroline Darney.

"Wtf are these edits bruh," another laughed.

"This the dumbest s--- I’ve ever seen," a user commented.

"A solid reminder that you don’t *have* to tweet every thought or idea you have."

"ESPN has used this exact meme at least twice, one time for the release of a bad Drake album. I'm a little bit convinced their admin didn't watch the rest of the movie?" another tweeted.

"Fire this intern immediately."

Read the room.