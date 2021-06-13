ESPN Got Crushed For Its Arch Manning Segment This Week

ESPN faced some major criticism this week for its segment about 2023 five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is arguably the biggest recruit in the country. The five-star prospect has offers from several major programs and is ranked the No. 1 player at his position by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Still, Arch Manning is only two years into his high school career. It’s a bit early to be speculating about his future in the sport.

ESPN’s First Take did just that this week, though. The Worldwide Leader asked what Arch Manning will have to do to become the greatest Manning quarterback yet.

That feels extremely premature – and unfair to the high school quarterback.

Ummm, this topic may be premature. Just maybe. pic.twitter.com/n7AUBw1EGH — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 8, 2021

It’s natural for people to want to talk about Arch Manning. However, there’s probably a line of what’s OK and what’s not, and “Will Arch Manning become the greatest Manning yet?” seems to fall on the not-OK side.

How could anyone possibly know if a high school sophomore is going to become better than his Super Bowl-winning uncles?

See this is what happens at a lot of places in media. They hype up these kids enormously so that if the fall from grace happens, they are ready to roast these kids! https://t.co/9hfrDQzpPk — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 9, 2021

GOOD. LORD. Can the kid at least hit puberty first? https://t.co/4fM16nRozT — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) June 8, 2021

First Take joining the race for clicks that we've seen online for years now when it comes to this kid. https://t.co/1jV25rJAai — Michael Bohlin (@MBohlinCBS) June 8, 2021

1) this is insane

2) Cooper getting the last laugh through his son would be goddamn GLORIOUS https://t.co/GLXj1mqBWi — Megan Schuster (@megschuster) June 8, 2021

While that last tweet is pretty accurate – it would be fun if Cooper Manning’s son became the greatest Manning quarterback yet – it’s just way to early to be speculating about this.

Still, it’s a sign that we’re officially in the slow time of the sports world. Crazy debate season is very much a part of the summer months.