ESPN Graphic About Notre Dame’s Bowl Game Failures Going Viral

A closeup of Brian Kelly talking to his players.SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish directs a player in the 2nd half against the Navy Midshipmen at SDCCU Stadium on October 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Notre Dame has struggled in big bowl games during the 21st century. Apparently, whoever runs the graphics department at ESPN was ready to go should the Fighting Irish face an early deficit against Alabama on Friday night.

Alabama currently leads Notre Dame 21-7 just before halftime in the Rose Bowl. ESPN, appropriately, decided to run a graphic highlighting the shortcomings of the program in BCS and New Year’s Six bowl games since 1998.

Notre Dame has suffered losses to Oregon State, Ohio State (twice), LSU, Alabama and Clemson in big bowl games the past two decades. The Alabama loss was in the BCS national title game, while the Clemson loss was a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Notre Dame is one of the most polarizing programs in college football, so of course, ESPN’s graphic went viral.

Unfortunately, at the moment, it does not look like this year’s team is going to buck the trend. While Notre Dame was able to move the ball and score a touchdown, it has not been able to stop Alabama – not even once.

The winner of the Rose Bowl will take on the winner of the Sugar Bowl matchup between Clemson and Ohio State in the national championship.

It’s looking like it’s going to be another long night for Notre Dame fans. But it also looks like they’re used to it by now.


