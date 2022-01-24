ESPN Has 5 Major College Football Coaches On ‘Hot Seat’

It’s never too early to look at who could be coaching for their job next season in college football.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has listed his top coaches that are on the hot seat and it all starts with Mike Norvell of Florida State.

The Seminoles have gone backward ever since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. They didn’t win anything under Willie Taggert and now Norvell is only 8-13 in his first two seasons down in Tallahassee.

If that doesn’t change next season, he could be on his way out since the school’s expectations are currently not being met.

Steve Sarkisian from Texas is also one to monitor next season. He went 5-7 in his first season as the head coach and expectations are a lot higher this year, especially with Quinn Ewers at quarterback.

If he’s not able to win with Ewers, plus a top-five recruiting class, things could go south in a hurry.

From the Big Ten, all eyes are on Scott Frost of Nebraska. The Cornhuskers lost so many heartbreakers this season and are just 15-29 since Frost was named the head coach. He’s changed out his staff and worked the portal well, but it’s go-time now.

Chip Kelly and Bryan Harsin are the last two coaches on Rittenberg’s top five, which makes sense. Kelly did lead UCLA to an 8-4 season this year, but if it takes a step back next season, there could be trouble.

With Harsin, he had some solid wins over LSU and Ole Miss, but also had five losses to end the season. The Tigers need to show some progress next season if he wants to stay as the head coach.