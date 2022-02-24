ESPN Has Another ‘Wild’ Monday Night Football Option In Play

A lot of things are reportedly in motion for ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast next season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Wednesday night that Troy Aikman is on the verge of leaving Fox Sports for ESPN.

Aikman, a broadcasting free agent, had reportedly been talking with Amazon – much like Al Michaels. However, it sounds like Aikman will end up at ESPN instead.

ESPN currently has Steve Levy as its lead play-by-play man. The Worldwide Leader is considering another big option, though.

According to Marchand, ESPN could make a run at Joe Buck.

ESPN currently has Steve Levy, Louis Riddick Jr. and Brian Griese as its lead “Monday Night Football” team. Over the next few years, ESPN will have an expansion in NFL games from 18 to 25. They will need multiple crews to call them. While ESPN has considered making a run at Michaels — it hasn’t done so yet — there is another wild possibility. With Joe Buck’s contact up next year, sources said ESPN could try to pry Buck from Fox. Buck also calls the World Series for the network. Fox would have to grant Buck permission if he wanted to leave early.

Aikman and Buck have formed one of the top broadcasting teams in sports for nearly two decades.

Who do you see ESPN pairing Aikman with?