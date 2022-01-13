The Spun

ESPN Has Reportedly Made A Big College Football Hire

ESPN's College GameDay crewBRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN has reportedly made a big hire for its college football coverage team.

According to a report from the New York Post, the Worldwide Leader is hiring Yahoo! college football insider Pete Thamel.

Thamel, one of the top college football insiders in the country, has broken a number of big stories this season, including the shocking news of Brian Kelly’s departure to LSU.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN is hoping that Thamel can become the “Adam Schefter” of college football for the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN reportedly declined to comment on the story.

Schefter, meanwhile, could be on the move this summer. According to Front Office Sports, the New York Times and a couple of different sportsbooks are seen as landing spots for Schefter.

The top NFL insider becomes a free agent this summer.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty eventful year for ESPN, that is for sure.

