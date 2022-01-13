ESPN Has Reportedly Made A Big College Football Hire

ESPN has reportedly made a big hire for its college football coverage team.

According to a report from the New York Post, the Worldwide Leader is hiring Yahoo! college football insider Pete Thamel.

Thamel, one of the top college football insiders in the country, has broken a number of big stories this season, including the shocking news of Brian Kelly’s departure to LSU.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN is hoping that Thamel can become the “Adam Schefter” of college football for the Worldwide Leader.

NEWS: ESPN has hired Pete Thamel to be its Adam Schefter of college football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/oKeAJaLdzY — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 13, 2022

ESPN reportedly declined to comment on the story.

Schefter, meanwhile, could be on the move this summer. According to Front Office Sports, the New York Times and a couple of different sportsbooks are seen as landing spots for Schefter.

The top NFL insider becomes a free agent this summer.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter and NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski + Shams Charania are poised to hit free agency. Suitors are already signaling interest, including some surprising new players. But ESPN + Stadium will fight hard to keep Schefty, Woj, Shams.https://t.co/NVjHtQBYvH — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) January 12, 2022

It’s shaping up to be a pretty eventful year for ESPN, that is for sure.