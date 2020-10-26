ESPN Hints That NFL Coach Might Be Getting Fired Soon

A couple of notable NFL head coaches have already been fired this season in Bill O’Brien and Dan Quinn. Who will be next?

ESPN seems to think that it could be Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville lost its sixth straight game on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars fell to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, 39-29, to drop to 1-6 on the season.

ESPN points out that the Jaguars are now on their bye week. It seems possible that Jacksonville owner Shad Khan could be prompted to make a change with two weeks before the next game.

From ESPN.com:

The Jaguars have their bye this week, which would be the opportune time to make a change if that’s what owner Shad Khan wants to do. He has not been willing to make coaching changes this early in the season before, keeping coach Mike Mularkey until the end of the 2012 season (they went 2-14) and waiting until only two games remained in the 2016 season before firing Gus Bradley.

Marrone admitted following the loss that he understands everyone’s jobs are at-risk when you’re losing.

“I think any time that you’re losing like this and you’re not performing well on Sundays, I think it’s naïve [to think it can’t happen],” Marrone said, per ESPN. “It can happen. It’s something that I just come to work and do the best job I can for the coaches and the players. I know those questions come and you guys now me, I understand that. It’s just what this game is. Just work as hard as you possibly can and at the end of the day you’ve got to hold your head up high knowing you did everything you possibly could to try to win games and at the same time you did the best for the coaches and the players.”

Marrone has been Jacksonville’s head coach since the 2017 season. He’s gone 23-34 in Jacksonville, with the team on the verge of a third straight losing season. The Jaguars went 6-10 last season and 5-11 in 2018.

When it comes to Marrone’s firing, it’s probably a matter of when, not if.