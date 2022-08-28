ESPN Host Sage Steele Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Admission

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Sage Steele attends Culinary Kickoff At Kentucky Derby at Muhammad Ali Center on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for #Culinary Kickoff)

Aaron Rodgers made waves with some of the things he said during his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. But he has found a staunch ally in ESPN's Sage Steele.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Steele praised Rodgers for speaking out against vaccine mandates and the NFL's handling of it. She also praised Cole Beasley, Novak Djokovic and Kyrie Irving - three athletes who are against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Must watch. So important that @AaronRodgers12 continues to speak up, speak the truth about vaccine mandates & how the NFL handles this. Takes takes courage for ppl like Aaron, @Bease11 @DjokerNole & @KyrieIrving to take stands..for themselves & others who don't have platforms!"

Steele is a bit of a divisive figure herself at times and her own take on vaccines and vaccine mandates have done nothing to change that stance. You can tell by the mix of positive and negative replies that her position isn't getting universal acclaim:

"Lol “must watch” of two people who have no actual idea of how ANYTHING medical works talk about medical issues…." one fan wrote.

"Sage you my friend are amazing!!" wrote another.

"Courage? Gimme a break," a third fan wrote.

Lines have been drawn in the sand on the vaccination and vaccine mandate issue for what feels like years now. Rodgers got extra special attention for deliberately deceiving the media about being "immunized" against COVID-19 before testing positive in the middle of the 2021 season.