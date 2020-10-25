ESPN Host Has Bold Pick For The NFL’s Best Team

Who’s the best team in the National Football League heading into the end of October?

Most fans would probably still say it’s the Kansas City Chiefs. While Patrick Mahomes’ squad has lost one game this season, the defending Super Bowl champions are 5-1 and have looked as dominant as ever at times this season.

Others might go with the Tennessee Titans. The AFC South leaders are undefeated and quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry have Mike Vrabel’s team rolling along at a ridiculously high level.

Mike Greenberg is going with another pick, though. The veteran ESPN host has the Pittsburgh Steelers as the NFL’s best team right now.

“If Ben stays healthy, the Steelers are the best team in the NFL and the team to beat in the AFC. Including everybody,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

That’s not a crazy thing to say considering the Steelers are undefeated, but it still feels like a stretch to put Pittsburgh above Kansas City.

Mike Tomlin’s team will get a major chance to impress on Sunday. The Steelers are set to take on the Titans in a matchup of undefeated teams.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.