Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s Disappointing Broadcast

Joey Chestnut made history at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest on Sunday. The legendary eating champion downed 76 hot dogs in a record-setting performance.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see all of it.

ESPN, which broadcasts the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at noon every Fourth of July, had some unfortunate issues on Sunday.

The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest had some broadcasting issues throughout the competition.

It was a tough watch at times.

Many are disappointed that they were not able to witness the record-setting performance from Chestnut in its entirety.

Others are joking that ESPN’s cameras simply could not handle the sheer force of Chestnut’s athleticism on display.

Production issues or not, this was a historic display from Chestnut, who downed 76 hot dogs on way to another title. This is his 14th championship at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Some have speculated that this could be it for Chestnut, who turns 38 later this year. If this was his last championship performance at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest, he certainly went out on top.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.