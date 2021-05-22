ESPN Insider Has Blunt Assessment Of Jaguars Signing Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a highly-controversial move earlier this week with the signing of long retired NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. Not only is the former Heisman Trophy winner 33 years old and nearly 10 years removed from the game — he also has zero experience at the tight end position where he hopes to land a roster spot.

NFL fans, analysts, players and executives have all been openly skeptical of how Tebow will be able to succeed in this improbable comeback.

On Friday’s episode of Get Up!, ESPN NFL insider Kimberly Martin reported that “no one” believes Tebow will earn a roster spot by the end of the summer. She also added that many sources within NFL inner circles believe the move was purely a publicity stunt.

“If you ask people from the NFL, they say ‘no he won’t,” Martin said. “No one expects him to actually make the roster. They think this is more about publicity. This is more about Urban trying to do a solid for a guy that he clearly has an undeniable bond with. But nobody in the NFL thinks that Tebow is good enough to make an NFL roster…Naturally, transitioning to the tight end position, something he’s never played. So, I think he might actually just retire before this is all said and done.”

During his all-time great college football career, Tebow played under former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer. With Meyer now taking the helm as the Jags new head coach in 2021, the former QB star seems to have played these connections to his advantage.

With No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence entering the organization this year, plenty of NFL eyes are already fixed on the Jacksonville franchise.

This Tebow story just adds another level of intrigue on to the Jaguars rising relevance.