ESPN Insider Reveals Why Jerry Jones Likes Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys have their new head coach. Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has been hired in Dallas.

McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning head coach, took the 2019 season off after getting let go by Green Bay toward the end of 2018.

The veteran NFL head coach interviewed with Jerry and Stephen Jones on Saturday. The interview reportedly went “really well,” leading to McCarthy staying in Dallas until Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Rob Demovsky reports that Jerry and Stephen Jones had been impressed by McCarthy’s coaching in previous matchups.

“Was told one of the big reasons the Cowboys liked McCarthy was they felt he regularly beat them with what they thought was inferior talent. In short, they thought he outcoached them,” he reports.

Packers fans will likely say that those wins had more to do with Aaron Rodgers than Mike McCarthy. Still, a 7-3 record against the Cowboys is impressive, and McCarthy’s resume is fairly loaded as a whole.

The former Packers head coach won a Super Bowl and has 10 postseason wins.

The Cowboys are expected to officially announce the hire later this week.