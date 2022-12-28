ESPN Insider Floats Potential Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As we wind down the 2022 NFL season, many teams are already in the starting stages of prepping for the 2023 offseason. And one offseason move being floated would be a real blockbuster.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr could be the precursor to a trade this coming offseason. Per the report, the Raiders don't want to risk him being injured in these final two games and anticipate the trade market will "heat up" after the Super Bowl

"Sources: #Raiders have benched Derek Carr in part to preserve his health for a potential trade this offseason. Don't want to risk injury, and his market could heat up after the Super Bowl, sources say, though option to stay still on the table," Fowler said.

The Super Bowl date is particularly noteworthy, as the Raiders owe Carr a huge sum of money on the Wednesday after the regular season ends. They would need a trade to materialize quickly in order to avoid having to take on his whole cap charge.

Derek Carr has been the Raiders' starting quarterback since his rookie season. He's 63-79 as a starter but is the most prolific passer in team history.

Carr is a three-time Pro Bowler and just last year shattered the Raiders record for single season passing yards with 4,804 en route to taking the to the playoffs.

The 31-year-old quarterback should have no problem finding teams willing to take him on - and his no-trade clause ensures that he'll have final say.

Where will Derek Carr be playing in 2023?