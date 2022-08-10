ESPN Insider Has Encouraging Report About Julio Jones

Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their wide receiver depth chart with the addition of veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones is coming off the most disappointing year of his NFL career — reeling in just 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown through 10 games in an injury-ridden season with the Tennessee Titans.

But as he embarks on the next chapter of his NFL career, the 33-year-old wideout is apparently looking like the Julio of old.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington, Jones is looking like the "2019 version" of himself.

2019 was Jones' last season that was close to untouched by injury issues. Through 15 games with the Atlanta Falcons, the former superstar logged 99 catches for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns en route to his sixth-straight Pro-Bowl selection.

Nagging injury issues have heavily weighed on Jones' last two seasons, causing him to miss 14 total games. If he's able to remain healthy this coming season, Tom Brady and the Bucs could have a career renaissance unfold on the wide receiver depth chart in 2022.

Jones signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $6 million.