ESPN Insider Named 5 Candidates For Auburn Coaching Job

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Auburn Tigers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Bryan Harsin earlier this week.

Several candidates have been mentioned as possible targets for the high-profile position. ESPN college football analyst Pete Thamel has five names at the top of his list:

Matt Rhule, Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops, Hugh Freeze and Bill O'Brien.

“Expect Auburn to go big-game hunting in this coaching search to replace Bryan Harsin,” Thamel said on College GameDay. “One of the attractions of this job to John Cohen is he feels Auburn has the resources to win a national championship. That could include paying more than $10 million for a coach. Expect the Auburn search to be focused on these five names. It’ll start with former NFL coach Matt Rhule. It’ll include Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and Liberty’s Hugh Freeze. Expect the pitch to these coaches to be a simple one; come in, build up Auburn, and as Nick Saban eventually retires, you have the program in place to potentially rise up in the SEC West and fill that power void that Alabama has occupied for so long.”

Former Auburn running back Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is serving as the program's interim head coach until a new hire is made.