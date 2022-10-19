ESPN Insider Names 3 Teams Interested In Christian McCaffrey Trade

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have already begun their sell-off by moving starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. But which teams might be in line to acquire their all-world running back, Christian McCaffrey?

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there are three teams that have been mentioned as candidates to bring him into the fold. The first one he mentioned was the Bills, who Fowler said would "love to have in their backfield."

The other two are the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as well as the San Francisco 49ers.

"Buffalo and others would love to have McCaffrey's skills in their backfield. The Rams and San Francisco 49ers have been implicated in McCaffrey's market, too," Fowler said.

Christian McCaffrey has been enjoying a nice bounce-back year after playing just 10 games in his previous two seasons. He has recorded over 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the last five games.

McCaffrey leads the Panthers in just about every offensive category right now. He's their leading rusher and leading receiver.

But the Panthers' asking price is believed to be steep. There are reports that the team needs multiple first-round picks as a starting point before they'll even listen to offers.

Will any of the three teams Jeremy Fowler named make the trade for Christian McCaffrey? Will McCaffrey get moved at all?