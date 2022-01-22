ESPN Insider Names Titans Plan For RB Derrick Henry

Superstar running back Derrick Henry will make a full return for tonight’s divisional round matchup.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, Henry will not be on a snap count and will have no limitations during this afternoon’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans coaching staff will be monitoring his “conditioning and comfort” closely throughout the contest.

Derrick Henry has been out of action since suffering a foot injury back in Week 8. After undergoing surgery, the 28-year-old running back was placed on the injured reserve where he remained for the rest of the season.

With the Titans’ No. 1 seed in the AFC, Henry got an extra week t0 rest and recover. Elevated from the IR just in time, he practiced in pads this week in order to prepare for the big-time hits of postseason football.

The Titans will kickoff against the Bengals in a highly-anticipated matchup this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Fans from around the league will have their eyes glued to the screen for King Henry’s triumphant return.