ESPN Insider Offers Injury Update For Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 09: Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

It's been about a week since Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz left practice early with a calf injury and there hasn't been much word since.

However, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered a new update on Ertz's injured calf. Taking to Twitter, Fowler reported that the injury is considered "minor" - but the team is being cautious regardless.

Ertz joined the Cardinals in the middle of the 2021 season and wound up playing a sizeable role in the team's offense. In 11 games he had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the year with 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns.

Ertz wound up being Arizona's third-leading receiver. Suffice it to say, they would like to have him at full health this season.

If Zach Ertz is good to go this season, the Arizona Cardinals offense might wind up being even more explosive than it already is. They were the No. 11 offense in 2021 thanks to a top 10 passing attack and a top 10 rushing attack.

Assuming DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner, Chase Edmunds and Hollywood Brown are healthy, they could emerge as the top offense in the already-stacked NFC West.

Zach Ertz would be a superb security blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray to have.

Will Zach Ertz play the entire 2022 season, or will health issues hamper him again?