ESPN Insider Offers Latest On Potential Deal Between Colin Kaepernick, Raiders

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Despite the rave reviews that quarterback Colin Kaepernick has received for his workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, it still wasn't enough to get him a contract.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there is no Kaepernick signing imminent over in Vegas. This comes following reports that the former San Francisco 49ers star had a "positive" workout with the Raiders.

That isn't to say that the Raiders won't eventually make a move to sign Kaepernick. But right now it's starting to seem like the Raiders weren't impressed enough.

Kaepernick has been trying for years to get another NFL contract but has found tryouts hard enough to come by. The Raiders represented the first real NFL tryout he has received since parting ways with the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season.

Between 2012 and 2013, Colin Kaepernick seemed destined for superstardom. He went 17-6 as a starter, completing 59-percent of his passes for 5,011 yards and 31 touchdowns.

As a starter, Kaepernick also led the 49ers on back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances, leading them to the Super Bowl in 2012.

But after a down 2014, Kaepernick imploded (along with much of the team) in 2015. And after going just 1-10 as a starter in 2016, Kaepernick and the 49ers went their separate ways.

Will Colin Kaepernick's NFL comeback attempt be successful, or will he not even get another contract?