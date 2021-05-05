ESPN Insider Reveals What Packers Could Get In Aaron Rodgers Trade

So far, the Green Bay Packers have remained strong in their convictions. Despite heavy speculation, the franchise has emphasized time and time again that they will not trade their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

But, it seems their hand could be forced any day now. Starting with the original report on Thursday claiming that Rodgers no longer wants to return to the team in 2021, more and more information regarding the sticky situation in Green Bay looks to have resulted in an irreconcilable rift.

With a potential blockbuster trade on the horizon, one glaring question remains. What could the Packers get in return for the reigning league MVP?

Packers insider Rob Demovsky revealed a potential trade package:

“One high-ranking personnel executive with an NFC team put the value at two first-round picks and a second-rounder. He estimated that Rodgers has four good years left in him.”

As of right now, the favorite to land Rodgers if a trade does go down is the Denver Broncos. With quarterback uncertainty heading into 2021, the two parties could be a solid match.

Denver was also included on Rodgers’ list of three teams he would reportedly be interested in joining: the Broncos, Raiders and 49ers. With San Francisco now likely out of the question with the selection of Trey Lance in last week’s draft, the list of acceptable trade partners has even further narrowed.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Green Bay.