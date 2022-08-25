ESPN Insider Shares Expectation For Drew Lock Before Seahawks Preseason Finale

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks indicated pretty strongly this week that Geno Smith will start at quarterback over Drew Lock - at least to begin the 2022 NFL season.

So where does that leave Lock ahead of the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys? According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, he'll get at least one more significant chance to make his case to start.

Taking to Twitter, Fowler revealed that he's been told Lock could play at least three quarterbacks of football on Friday. That would fall in line with Carroll's assertion that Lock will get "significant" time on the field.

Lock appeared to have made strides in the first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But a case of COVID-19 kept him from building on the performance in the second preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

The end result is a quarterback battle that he mind have lost by default.

In three seasons with the Denver Broncos after going 42nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Drew Lock went 8-13 as a starter with a 59-percent completion rate and 25 touchdowns.

Lock looked good as a rookie, but failed to build on that in 2020, going just 3-10 as a starter. By 2021, he was being relegated to backup duty and by the end of that season the team was happy to give him away in their deal to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks.

This next preseason game will have to be the best game he's had in years if he wants to avoid spending the first month of the season holding a clipboard.

