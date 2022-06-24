ESPN Insider: Texas Has "Long Way To Go" Despite Arch Manning Commitment

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns landed one of the most highly-sought-after recruits in recent college football memory — welcoming No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning as the crown jewel of their 2023 class.

But according to college football insider Pete Thamel, the Longhorns still have a "long way to go" before being competitive with the top dogs in the college football world.

"They have so far to go. They're so beyond one recruit helping get into that conversation," Thamel said on Friday's episode of Get Up. "They didn't even make a bowl this year. They went 5-7. They lost to Kansas at home.

"The best way to think about the state of this Texas program now in the moment that Arch Manning has committed is they're essentially three touchdowns behind Arkansas, which is a middle-of-the-pack team in the SEC.

"What Arch Manning does is give them a building block for SEC competitiveness. He gives them a linchpin, a face of their recruiting. A magnet for other bluechips that can help them build and be competitive in the SEC... But to say they roll out of bed and compete with Alabama and Georgia now is crazy. They have a long way to go."

Manning selected Texas over SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia. He's certainly taking a risk by committing to an unproven Texas team, but the five-star QB will look to forge his own path as the leader of what hopes to be an up-and-coming program.

Even with Manning's commitment, the Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class ranks just 20th in the nation so far.