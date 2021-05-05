ESPN Insider Has Update On Tyrese Haliburton After Scary Injury

During the Kings’ matchup with the Mavericks on Sunday, rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered what looked to be a devastating knee injury. But, according to recent reports, the injury may not be nearly as bad as originally thought.

MRI results have reportedly come back showing no signs of ligament damage in Haliburton’s left knee, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. While the injury won’t require any surgical repair, the former lottery pick is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has no ligament damage to his left knee, an MRI revealed, but likely will miss the rest of the season. Haliburton won’t require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2021

While the season-ending diagnosis may sound rough, Sacramento only has seven games remaining in their 2020-21 season. Four games back from the 10th-seeded Spurs at No. 12 in the Western Conference, the Kings’ chances to make this year’s postseason play-in games are slim to none.

After he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Haliburton slowly worked his way into a starting role on the Kings’ young squad. Through 20 starts and 58 games, the former Iowa State standout averaged 13.0 points and 5.3 assists during 30.1 minutes per game.

Widely considered a top-10 talent, Haliburton was dubbed “the steal of the draft” when he slid to Sacramento’s No. 12 overall pick.

Expected to make a full comeback from this injury by the start of his sophomore season, Haliburton should be primed for an equally impressive year in 2021-22.