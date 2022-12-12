ESPN Is Reportedly Pushing For A Surprising Reunion

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN is reportedly looking to reunite one of the most important pairings in the history of sports talk radio.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Worldwide Leader is pushing to add Mike Francesa to the the "First Take" debate desk alongside Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.

According to sources with the Post, ESPN had previous talks with Francesa prior to baseball season about bringing him on. With the idea that the 68-year-old New Yorker would surprise both Stephen A. Smith and Russo during one of their Wednesday episodes.

Francesa and Russo starred as "Mike & the Mad Dog" on WFAN from 1989-2008 where they rewrote afternoon sports talk radio for nearly two decades. However, despite public denials, the two often clashed both on and off the air.

A lot of time has passed since then though and ESPN is reported to be more than willing to play ball.

So it sounds like its ultimately up to Francesa on whether or not a reunion is in order.