ESPN Issues Major Announcement For College Football Playoff Broadcast

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For the College Football Playoff, ESPN is hoping to go all out to maximize the ways that fans can enjoy their biggest college football event of the year.

In a statement released on Friday, ESPN announced the return of their "MegaCast" - several different channels under the ESPN umbrella that will feature different viewpoints and perspectives of the games being played.

"ESPN will present nine offerings of each College Football Playoff Semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 31, courtesy of the network’s signature CFP MegaCast production," the statement read.

"In total, more than three dozen different presentations will be available across the New Year’s Six, peaking with the CFP Semifinals as the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl showcases No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU (4 p.m. ET) and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl highlights No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State (8 p.m.).”

The College Football Playoff will be played on ESPN, while Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will be shown on ESPN.

ESPNU, ESPNEWS and the ESPN App will all feature different presentations of the game ranging from the multi-angle "Command Center," the 5G SkyCast, and the All-22 viewpoint.

The 2022 College Football Playoff is going to be one of the biggest broadcasts ESPN has ever put on.

