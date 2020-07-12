ESPN’s Jay Williams Sends Message To Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams has sent a message to Adrian Wojnarowski in the wake of his suspension news.

Wojnarowski, the top NBA reporter in the business, has been suspended for sending a “f–k you” email to a United States senator. The senator had sent a letter to Wojnarowski, criticizing the NBA’s relationship with China.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Williams, who works with Wojnarowski at ESPN, sent him a message in support on Sunday morning.

“I know who you are brother. We grow & move forward,” Williams wrote, adding a ‘WithYouWoj’ hashtag.

. @wojespn ✊🏾 I know who you are brother. We grow & move forward. #WithYouWoj — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) July 12, 2020

ESPN has not publicly commented on Wojnarowski’s suspension, though the company released a statement earlier in the week.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is set to resume in Orlando later this month.