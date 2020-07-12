The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN’s Jay Williams Sends Message To Adrian Wojnarowski

Jay Williams smiles for the camera.LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 27: ESPN analyst, former NBA player and pageant judge Jay Williams appears before the 17th annual Hooters International Swimsuit Pageant at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 27, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams has sent a message to Adrian Wojnarowski in the wake of his suspension news.

Wojnarowski, the top NBA reporter in the business, has been suspended for sending a “f–k you” email to a United States senator. The senator had sent a letter to Wojnarowski, criticizing the NBA’s relationship with China.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Williams, who works with Wojnarowski at ESPN, sent him a message in support on Sunday morning.

“I know who you are brother. We grow & move forward,” Williams wrote, adding a ‘WithYouWoj’ hashtag.

ESPN has not publicly commented on Wojnarowski’s suspension, though the company released a statement earlier in the week.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is set to resume in Orlando later this month.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.