ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza Releases Statement On Controversial Remarks

ESPN baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza has released a statement attempting to clarify her controversial remarks about the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Mendoza, who serves as both an ESPN analyst and an adviser to the New York Mets, criticized former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers. The MLB pitcher is the one who made allegations against the Astros public.

“Honestly, it made me sad for the sport that this is how it all got found out,” Mendoza said on ESPN’s “Golic and Wingo” on Thursday. “This wasn’t something that MLB naturally investigated or other teams complained about because they naturally heard about and then investigation happened.

“It came from within. It was a plate that was a part of it, that benefitted from it during the regular season when he was a part of the team. When I first heard about it, it hits you like any teammate would. It’s something that you don’t do.”

“To go public with it and call them out and start all of this, it’s hard to swallow.” –@jessmendoza on former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealing the Astros sign-stealing scheme. pic.twitter.com/LSQY6B0dSC — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) January 16, 2020

Fiers, 34, detailed how the Astros were cheating in an interview with The Athletic. The cheating scandal has since blown up the league, leading to three manager firings and a massive punishment for the Astros.

Mendoza has been heavily criticized for her comments on the scandal.

She released the following statement this afternoon:

The statement isn’t likely to be agreed with by many – at least in the sports media world. Mendoza has been facing heavy criticism this afternoon.