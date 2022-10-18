ESPN Mentions 2 Teams For A Christian McCaffrey Trade

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While the Buffalo Bills have been the most talked about potential trade destination for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, two NFC teams have also been "implicated" according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Per Fowler, both the 49ers and Rams have expressed interest in acquiring the former All-Pro, especially with LA's backfield in flux following the Cam Akers news.

The NFL reporter also mentioned Buffalo but noted that McCaffrey's contract may be an issue for a team that "wants to keep its cap outlook clean for next year due to many top-dollar players on the payroll."

The Niners are expecting Elijah Mitchell back some in the next few weeks after utilizing Jeff Wilson Jr. as the team's lead back for the majority of the season.

Carolina has reportedly been open to dealing CMC dating back to the summer, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Pro Bowl RB wearing different colors by the time Nov. 1 rolls around.