ESPN’s Michael Wilbon Makes A Surprising Michael Jordan Admission

ESPN is set to debut its epic Michael Jordan documentary this evening and there might not be a bigger fan of the Chicago Bulls legend at the company than Michael Wilbon.

Wilbon, 61, grew up in Chicago. He covered the Bulls legend for much of his career and has told countless stories about “Michael Jeffrey Jordan” on the air at ESPN.

So, the following admission by Wilbon was a surprising one. The longtime ESPN personality admitted that he’s never seen Jordan’s movie, Space Jam.

Now, Space Jam is a kids movie (kind of, anyway) but it’s still surprising to hear that one of Jordan’s biggest admirers has never seen the movie.

Wilbon did have some major praise for Jordan heading into tonight’s documentary premiere. He called Jordan’s dunk on Patrick Ewing the greatest dunk in NBA history.

I’ll take this a step further: Jordan’s dunk on Ewing wasn’t just his best, it’s the greatest NBA dunk of all time! Can’t wait for #TheLastDance tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/VXcJ1OretY — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) April 18, 2020

ESPN’s The Last Dance is set to air at 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Parts 1 and 2 of the 10-part documentary will air this evening.

An uncensored version of the documentary will be televised on ESPN, while the edited version will air on ESPN2.