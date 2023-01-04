ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest.

That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program projects that Georgia will win the game with a score of 34.9 to 24.0.

The betting line for Monday night's game shows an even greater margin. The Bulldogs are currently listed as a 12.5-point favorite over the Horned Frogs. The over/under for total points in 62.5.

While Georgia is widely expected to repeat after last year's title, TCU has shocked the college football world at every turn so far this season. Could the Horned Frogs follow up their upset win over Ohio State with another shocker against the Bulldogs?

Monday night's game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.