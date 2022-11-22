ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn

It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn.

It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War Eagle losing by 26 points, 41-15.

The Tigers are 2-0 under Williams direction after parting ways with Bryan Harsin, upsetting Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare before taking Western Kentucky to the woodshed in Week 11. Now its time for Williams' biggest test yet: the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide.

9-2 Alabama enters the weekend after a rocky end to the season, losing two of their last five to mostly fall out of the College Football Playoff picture.

For Bama to still maybe sneak in, they have to take care of business against Auburn and also hope for some losses from Michigan, LSU and TCU.