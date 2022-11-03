ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday.

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.

According to ESPN's predictive SP+ model, the home-team Bulldogs are projected to hand the visiting Volunteers their first loss of the season with a 34-25 final score.

If this score prediction comes true, it would be the first time this season that Hendon Hooker and the dynamic Tennessee offense were held under 30 points. The 8-0 squad currently rank second in the nation with 47.1 points per game.

ESPN's prediction is pretty much in line with Vegas. The betting odds for this marquee matchup have the Bulldogs as 8.5-point favorites.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Athens.