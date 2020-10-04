The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Can’t Be Happy With The Monday Night Football News

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Monday night is giving us two NFL games. That’s good news for football fans but probably bad news for ESPN.

The NFL has officially set a new schedule for Monday, Oct. 5.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will kick off shortly after 7 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on CBS.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers has been pushed back. It will now kick off at 8:50 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

While it should be a fun night of football, this has to be displeasing for ESPN, which typically gets Monday night football to itself. But this is 2020 and nothing is typical.

Now, ESPN has to share Monday night with another game – a game that will probably be more intriguing to the average fan. While the Patriots will be without Cam Newton tomorrow night, most fans will probably prefer to watch New England against Kansas City than the Packers against the Falcons.

The games don’t completely overlap, as the Chiefs-Patriots game should be done by shortly after 10 p.m. E.T., giving fans time to tune into the final quarter-plus of Packers-Falcons.

It will be interesting to see what the television ratings look like on Monday night.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.