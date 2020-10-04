ESPN Can’t Be Happy With The Monday Night Football News

Monday night is giving us two NFL games. That’s good news for football fans but probably bad news for ESPN.

The NFL has officially set a new schedule for Monday, Oct. 5.

The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will kick off shortly after 7 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on CBS.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers has been pushed back. It will now kick off at 8:50 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Patriots-Chiefs game rescheduled for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET; Falcons-Packers pushed back to 8:50 p.m. EThttps://t.co/7AO7H3q1zU — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 4, 2020

While it should be a fun night of football, this has to be displeasing for ESPN, which typically gets Monday night football to itself. But this is 2020 and nothing is typical.

Now, ESPN has to share Monday night with another game – a game that will probably be more intriguing to the average fan. While the Patriots will be without Cam Newton tomorrow night, most fans will probably prefer to watch New England against Kansas City than the Packers against the Falcons.

Chiefs-Patriots being rescheduled to Monday night is bad news for ESPN. https://t.co/XYfvvHaeSa — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) October 4, 2020

The games don’t completely overlap, as the Chiefs-Patriots game should be done by shortly after 10 p.m. E.T., giving fans time to tune into the final quarter-plus of Packers-Falcons.

It will be interesting to see what the television ratings look like on Monday night.