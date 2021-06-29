ESPN Names 5 Players Getting Most Heisman Trophy Bets

Ahead of next year’s college football season, ESPN has released its “Betting Bullets.” In addition to some notable conference championship wagers, analysts David Purdum and Doug Kezirian revealed the top-five bet getters for this coming season’s Heisman Trophy.

The list of Heisman favorites by number of bets goes as follows:

1. Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler (+550)

2. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+3,500)

3. Texas RB Bijan Robinson (+2,500)

4. Georgia QB JT Daniels (+1,200)

5. UNC QB Sam Howell (+1,500)

Spencer Rattler, the current leading bet getter, is coming off an outstanding sophomore season for the Sooners. Through 11 games in 2020, the star quarterback logged 3,031 yards, 28 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a solid 9-11 record. With seven returning starters and three incoming 4-star recruits on offense, Rattler should be in for an even better season with ESPN’s preseason No. 1 in 2021.

As a rising sophomore with virtually no on-field experience at the college level, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud comes in at No. 2. Playing behind first-round draft pick Justin Fields last year, Stroud logged just one appearance for the Buckeyes in 2020. While he never attempted a pass, the former 5-star recruit notched a 48-yard touchdown run in a blowout win over Michigan State back in December.

At No. 3, Texas running back Bijan Robinson is the only non-QB player on this list. Through his freshman season in 2020, the young RB star led the Longhorns in rushing yards with 703 yards on 86 attempts. As the No. 1 running back in the 2020 recruiting class, Robinson certainly has the potential to blow up in his sophomore season.

J.T. Daniels comes in as the only senior at No. 4 on the list. After two seasons with USC (2018-19), the veteran QB transferred to Georgia in 2020. Through just four games in first season with the Bulldogs (took over for Stetson Bennett midway through the year), the former Trojan logged 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions en route to a 4-0 QB1 record.

Rounding out the list at No. 5 is North Carolina’s returning junior quarterback Sam Howell. Through his first two seasons with the Tar Heels, Howell has recorded some astounding stats — logging 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a 64.4 completion percentage. With UNC primed for another improved season, the projected 2022 first-round pick could be in for an even more impressive junior season.