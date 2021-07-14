There were plenty of unforgettable plays over the past year, but only won can be dubbed the best.

During 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday night, Kyler Murray’s game-winner Hail Mary pass to Deandre Hopkins was awarded the title of Best Play.

The @ESPYS winner for Best Play: That unforgettable Kyler Murray Hail Mary to DeAndre Hopkins 🔥 @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/WHyfhVw0AP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

Trailing four points with just 11 seconds remaining on the clock, the Cardinals had one more shot at victory in a Week 10 matchup with Buffalo. Scrambling towards the left sideline, Murray evaded pressure and launched an incredible cross-body throw from just inside the 50-yard line.

Surrounded by three Bills defenders, Hopkins leaped up to high-point the ball — bringing it down to clinch a buzzer-beating victory.

Because he was so confident this play would win the award, Hopkins attended the event last night. “I’m winning this ESPY,” the superstar wide receiver said before the ceremony yesterday, per ESPN’s Mike Jurecki.

Before last night, the nominees for Best Play were narrowed down to just four incredible plays. In addition to this winning play, the Cardinals were involved in another nominee: DK Metcalf’s ridiculous chase down of Budda Baker in Week 7.

Jamil Roberts’ 98th minute goal to clinch Marshall’s first ever NCAA soccer championship and Simon Biles’ unprecedented vault rounded out the non-NFL nominees.

The “Hail Mary” was also the NFL’s Play of the Year.