ESPN Names College Basketball’s No. 1 Transfer Player

The college basketball transfer market has been as hectic as ever this offseason, as several notable players have been on the move.

There’s speculation that the NCAA will allow all players to make a one-time transfer and play immediately. While that has yet to be made official for the 2020-21 season, it’s possible the speculation could be leading to more moves.

ESPN has ranked the No. 1 transfer in college basketball this season.

According to the Worldwide Leader, he’s heading to Louisville.

From ESPN.com:

1. Carlik Jones, 6-1, 180 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Radford

Committed to Louisville The Big South Player of the Year averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season, and was a first-team All-Big South selection in 2018-19. Picked Louisville over Maryland and Michigan State, among others.

Jones committed to Louisville over Maryland, among other programs, on Sunday night. He should be a major contributor for the Cardinals in 2020-21.

Several big-time transfers remain available, though.

You can view ESPN’s full rankings here.