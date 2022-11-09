ESPN Names "Key To Chaos" In College Football Playoff

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 04: The LSU Tigers offense faces the Alabama Crimson Tide defense at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released after a wild weekend of football.

Fresh off of an improbable upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU moved up three spots to No. 7 in the rankings this week. Not long after the rankings were released, ESPN dubbed LSU as the "key to chaos" in the CFP rankings.

ESPN thinks that if LSU runs the table and beats Georgia in the SEC title game, the Tigers will become the first two-loss team in the playoff.

Then things would get interesting.

From ESPN:

If the Tigers somehow run the table and beat Georgia to win the SEC, they would likely become the first two-loss team in the CFP. Then the selection committee would also have a 12-1 Georgia team to consider as the SEC runner-up, and the 11-1 Vols who hammered the SEC champs 40-13 in Baton Rouge during the regular season.

It would be impossible to keep a two-loss LSU team out of the College Football Playoff.

If that happens, the question becomes how many other SEC teams sneak in.