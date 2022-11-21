ESPN Names Most Important College Football Rivalry Game

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Week 13 of the college football season is on the horizon and that means its "rivalry week" time.

The top rivalry games will take place and there will be more than just bragging rights on the line, especially when it comes to Michigan-Ohio State.

These two teams will meet once again for a chance to go to both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. It's why ESPN ranked this rivalry game as the one with the "most championship implications" in a new article.

"Michigan lost eight straight to the Buckeyes and 15 of 16 before shocking Ohio State in the snow last year to reach its first Big Ten championship game, followed by the College Football Playoff semifinal. And the stakes are sky high again this year," Adam Rittenberg wrote.

Both teams come into this contest with identical 11-0 records. They're two runaway freight trains getting ready to clash for all the marbles.

College GameDay is also set to be in Columbus on Nov. 26 as the crew will preview this massive contest.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET and it'll be televised by FOX.