ESPN Names The NFL Quarterback Under Most ‘Pressure’

NFL quarterbacks face more pressure than any other position in the league — and some of them face more of that pressure than others.

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky released his list of QBs who’re under the most pressure heading into the 2021 season. Standing ahead of names like Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and Carson Wentz, first-year Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tops the list at No. 1.

The top-5 QBs under the most pressure this season, according to @danorlovsky7 👀 pic.twitter.com/DEQisFKBox — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 30, 2021

Mayfield, Allen and Tagovailoa are all looking to prove themselves as consistent star QBs through their first few years in the league, while Wentz is looking to get back to Pro-Bowl form with a new team after the worst season of his career in 2020.

Stafford is operating under a whole different type of pressure.

As the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback for the past 12 years, the former No. 1 overall pick has proven himself as a consistent and durable starting QB in the NFL.

But, this is his first year with a new team — and the expectations for his Rams squad are through the roof.

With the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense and a solid collection of weapons on offense, the only thing Los Angeles was missing last season was a quarterback capable of running Sean McVay’s highly-touted offensive scheme.

As everything seemingly falls into place for the Rams, the pressure on Stafford to lead his new team into Super Bowl contention is immense.

Stafford will kickoff his first season with the Rams in a primetime, home-game matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sep. 12.