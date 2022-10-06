ESPN Names The Best Freshman In College Football

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN has released its rankings list for the top-25 best true freshmen in college football through the first five weeks of the 2022 season.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is first-year Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks.

Starks, a five-star recruit and No. 1-ranked athlete in the 2022 class, has logged 23 tackles and two interceptions through the first five games of his college football career.

The No. 4 overall recruit out of Jefferson, Georgia (per 247Sports) has been a big contributor to the Bulldogs' dominant defensive unit. The Georgia secondary ranks 17th in the nation in opposing passing yards with 175.2 allowed per game.

The Georgia defense looked especially stout early in the year, allowing just 10 combined points through the first three games. Over the last two contests though, that dominance has slipped a bit.

Still, Starks is an undeniable talent on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bulldogs will face off against the Auburn Tigers in a home-game matchup this Saturday.