ESPN Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson grabs a rebound against North Carolina.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 04: Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rebounds against the North Carolina Tar Heelsduring the second half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on December 04, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Ohio State won 74-49. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its rankings following an eventful Saturday in the college basketball world.

Several marquee games took place on Saturday, with Villanova upsetting No. 1 Kansas and Ohio State beating Kentucky.

ESPN’s computer has since updated its rankings. There’s been a bit of a shakeup.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN:

  1. Duke
  2. Michigan State
  3. Ohio State
  4. Kansaas
  5. Gonzaga
  6. Louisville
  7. Oregon
  8. Butler
  9. Maryland
  10. Arizona
  11. Villanova
  12. San Diego State
  13. Baylor
  14. Purdue
  15. Auburn
  16. Virginia
  17. Florida
  18. Dayton
  19. FSU
  20. Iowa
  21. Michigan
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Penn State
  24. NC State
  25. Saint Mary’s

The official new college basketball top 25 polls will be out on Monday afternoon. The AP Poll comes out at noon E.T.

