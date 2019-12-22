ESPN Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Poll

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index has updated its rankings following an eventful Saturday in the college basketball world.

Several marquee games took place on Saturday, with Villanova upsetting No. 1 Kansas and Ohio State beating Kentucky.

ESPN’s computer has since updated its rankings. There’s been a bit of a shakeup.

Here’s the latest top 25 from ESPN:

Duke Michigan State Ohio State Kansaas Gonzaga Louisville Oregon Butler Maryland Arizona Villanova San Diego State Baylor Purdue Auburn Virginia Florida Dayton FSU Iowa Michigan Wisconsin Penn State NC State Saint Mary’s

The official new college basketball top 25 polls will be out on Monday afternoon. The AP Poll comes out at noon E.T.