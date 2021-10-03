ESPN Computer’s New Top 25 After Eventful Saturday

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following an eventful Week 5 of the 2021 regular season.
Week 5 did not disappoint, as there were several notable results across the country, including multiple top 25 losses.
The top of the country continued to dominate, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia appear to have separated themselves from the pack. However, there was a big Saturday night upset, as No. 3 Oregon lost to Stanford.
ESPN’s Football Power Index model has updated its rankings heading into Week 6.
Here’s the latest top 25:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Florida
- Clemson
- Texas
- Iowa State
- Pittsburgh
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Ole Miss
- Cincinnati
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Michigan State
- Notre Dame
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- NC State
- Texas A&M
- Coastal Carolina
- Mississippi State
The official new top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches’ Poll set for a noon release and the AP Poll set for a 2 p.m. E.T. release.
[ESPN FPI]