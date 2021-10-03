The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer’s New Top 25 After Eventful Saturday

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following an eventful Week 5 of the 2021 regular season.

Week 5 did not disappoint, as there were several notable results across the country, including multiple top 25 losses.

The top of the country continued to dominate, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia appear to have separated themselves from the pack. However, there was a big Saturday night upset, as No. 3 Oregon lost to Stanford.

ESPN’s Football Power Index model has updated its rankings heading into Week 6.

Here’s the latest top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Michigan
  6. Florida
  7. Clemson
  8. Texas
  9. Iowa State
  10. Pittsburgh
  11. Penn State
  12. Iowa
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Cincinnati
  15. Oregon
  16. Auburn
  17. Michigan State
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Arkansas
  20. North Carolina
  21. Nebraska
  22. NC State
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Mississippi State

The official new top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches’ Poll set for a noon release and the AP Poll set for a 2 p.m. E.T. release.

[ESPN FPI]

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.