ESPN Computer’s New Top 25 After Eventful Saturday

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its college football rankings following an eventful Week 5 of the 2021 regular season.

Week 5 did not disappoint, as there were several notable results across the country, including multiple top 25 losses.

The top of the country continued to dominate, as No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia appear to have separated themselves from the pack. However, there was a big Saturday night upset, as No. 3 Oregon lost to Stanford.

ESPN’s Football Power Index model has updated its rankings heading into Week 6.

Here’s the latest top 25:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Oklahoma Michigan Florida Clemson Texas Iowa State Pittsburgh Penn State Iowa Ole Miss Cincinnati Oregon Auburn Michigan State Notre Dame Arkansas North Carolina Nebraska NC State Texas A&M Coastal Carolina Mississippi State

The official new top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches’ Poll set for a noon release and the AP Poll set for a 2 p.m. E.T. release.

