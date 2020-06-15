The Spun

For the average American, this quarantine period has probably resulted in a little weight gain. We’re at home more, being less active, possibly indulging on junk food with more regularity than we usually would.

Damien Woody is not most Americans, though.

The former NFL lineman and longtime ESPN analyst revealed on social media on Sunday evening that he’s actually down 50 pounds since the start of the quarantine period.

“Down 50 (pounds) since March 23 and my joints are already jumping for joy,” Woody tweeted on Sunday night.

Woody, 42, played in the NFL from 1999-2010. He was a first-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Boston College. Woody made the Pro Bowl in 2002 and won two Super Bowls.

The former NFL offensive guard says he’s been eating better, working out more and overall, just moving.

“Eating right, sleeping right, working out 4-5 times a week and just moving,” Woody said when asked how he’s done it.

Woody was listed at about 330 pounds during his playing days. He played for the Patriots from 1999-2003, the Lions from 2004-07 and the Jets from 2008-10. Woody played in 173 NFL games, starting 166 of them.

The former NFL offensive lineman is certainly looking slimmer now.

Great job with the weight loss, Damien!

