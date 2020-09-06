ESPN Reportedly Considering 2 New Hosts For The NFL Draft

ESPN is reportedly considering a couple of new hosts for the NFL Draft in the wake of Trey Wingo’s reported departure from the company.

Wingo has been a longtime host of the NFL Draft for the Worldwide Leader. However, the veteran broadcaster is reportedly on his way out of ESPN.

The former Golic & Wingo host is reportedly without a daily gig at ESPN. The Worldwide Leader has reportedly determined hosting the NFL Draft isn’t enough and there isn’t another prominent role for him. So, Wingo is reportedly leaving ESPN.

Outkick is reporting that two prominent ESPN voices are being considered for the NFL Draft hosting role.

ESPN is considering Steve Levy and Mike Greenberg to replace Trey Wingo as host of the NFL Draft, sources tell Outkick's @burackbobby_.https://t.co/9i8gKG4ZyP — OutKick (@Outkick) September 5, 2020

From the report:

If Levy impresses this season as the voice of Monday Night Football, there’s a belief the longtime ESPN broadcaster can be the face of the network’s NFL coverage. As for Greenberg, he’d bring synergy to one of ESPN’s top properties. In addition to Get Up, Greenberg recently added a daily radio show and an ESPN+ betting series to his role. If Greenberg is ultimately chosen, he would have prominent roles on the company’s TV channel, radio network, streaming service, and draft coverage.

ESPN has several months to make a decision. The 2021 NFL Draft isn’t until April and there’s a possibility it could get pushed back depending on what happens with the college football season.

The 2020 college football season is getting underway this month, with the Power 5 leagues scheduled to begin play as early as this week.