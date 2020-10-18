ESPN NFL Reporter Getting Teased For Her Pregame Photo

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is one of the best in the business, but she might want to work on her photo captioning skills (or her ability to measure distance).

The ESPN NFL insider is covering the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game this afternoon. This is a major AFC showdown and several notable reporters are on hand for this one, including CBS’ Tracy Wolfson.

Prior to kickoff, Russini and Wolfson took a photo together.

“6 feet apart but never apart,” Russini tweeted.

6 feet apart but never apart. ❤️ https://t.co/7wmmYEC0XO — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 18, 2020

Unsurprisingly, social media users had some fun with this one. That is maybe two feet apart at best.

“You need to challenge that spot Dianna lol,” one fan wrote in response.

“6 feet? Can we get a measurement? haha (a little football humor, could care less about the distancing)” another fan added.

One fan probably summed it up best: “You measure 6 feet like men on dating apps measure 6 feet.”

Well played, sir.

You measure 6 feet like men on dating apps measure 6 feet — Christopher (@CeeWag) October 18, 2020

More seriously, we should be in store for a very fun Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Wolfson on the call today.