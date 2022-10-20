ESPN Personality Got In Trouble For Revealing His Salary

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Earlier this summer, Chris Russo made headlines when he revealed how much he's making for appearing on ESPN's First Take.

The sports radio host told Howard Stern that he makes $10,000 per appearance on First Take. His contract runs for 40 weeks, which means he's taking home $400,000 for his appearances.

A few months later, Russo said he got a slap on the wrist from ESPN for disclosing that information in an interview.

“I’ll probably get my wrist slapped again,” Russo said on the SI Media Podcast. “Somebody from ESPN sent a text to my agent with two words: ‘Not helpful.’ I never said that before.

He added that revealing he got in trouble will probably get him in more trouble.

"That will get me in trouble, too, but what the hell. It’s your show, nobody listens. [Laughs.] But see, that’s another thing, if you go on with Howard, he puts you on for an hour and 15 minutes, you gotta give him something. I’m not gonna go break down my sex life or anything like that. I gotta give him something that’s meaty, and that is meaty. He loves that stuff. That’s why I did it. And that figure was accurate by the way.”

Perhaps Russo should just stop revealing the inside edition details of his tenure with ESPN.

Then again, it's fun to talk about.